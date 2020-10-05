EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater is shocked by Martin Fowler!

Stacey Slater has some surprise news to digest, Linda Carter is concerned by Mick Carter’s anxiety and Lexi Pearce overhears a secret...

Stacey Slater gets a surprise when she confronts Martin Fowler in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler and Ruby Allen have made a trip out of the Square. When Jean Slater and Kat Slater see a picture of the two on social media they’re left shocked. What have they discovered?

Not wanting Martin’s ex-wife Stacey Slater to be rattled by the turn of events, Kat and Jean try to keep the news from her. But when Martin and Ruby get back to the Square, Stacey confronts Martin and she’s stunned when she discovers the truth about their relationship.

Mick Carter has been in a very odd mood and it’s left wife Linda Carter feeling worried. She pops into the Prince Albert to speak to Mick’s aunt Tina Carter for some advice. Tina asks Frankie Lewis to mind the bar for her while she takes Linda for a cuppa at the cafe. She reassures Linda that Mick’s stress has nothing to do with her.

Prince Albert owner, Kathy Beale angrily approaches Kathy and demands to know why no one is manning the bar. Where has Frankie got to?

Ben Mitchell talks to boyfriend Callum Highway about his dad Phil Mitchell visiting adopted son Raymond Dawkins in hospital. He’s worried that if Raymond’s mum Denise Fox finds out she will be furious.

Ben’s daughter Lexi Pearce overhears her dad talking. When her mum Lola Pearce moans to boyfriend Jay Mitchell about Denise’s bad mood at work in the salon, Lexi tells them about Raymond…

Also, Gray Atkins encourages Whitney Dean to tell the truth in her final statements to the court.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.