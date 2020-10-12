EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater is the victim of a vicious attack!

EastEnders spoilers - Stacey Slater gets jumped on by an assailant, Callum Highway warns Jack Branning off Phil Mitchell and Bobby Beale is anxious about his secret

Stacey Slater is assaulted by a mysterious attacker in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is stunned when something very unpleasant is posted through the Slater letterbox. She shows Kush Kazemi, who assumes it might be some kind of warning from people he owes money to. Stacey, however, is convinced that it’s down to Ruby Allen and she confronts her.

Ruby denies all knowledge and as things escalate between the pair, ruby suggests that she could have Stacey kicked out of the Square in an instant!

Stewing over the suggestion that Ruby is trying to take her kids away from her, Stacey decides to go to the club and have it out with her. On her way to the club she is attacked by a hooded figure and left for dead on the ground…

Phil Mitchell meets up with lawyer Ritchie Scott and tells her that he wants to go for full custody of his son Raymond Dawkins. Ritchie can’t see that the courts would take too kindly to Phil’s rather extensive criminal record and suggestions it would be an almost impossible task.

Meanwhile, DI Thompson wants to protect his off the record investigation into Phil and tells Callum Highway he needs Jack Branning to keep his nose out. Callum tells a disgruntled Jack to steer clear. What will Jack say?

Kathy Beale feels mortified after her date the previous night when she made out she was a lot younger than she really was. Grandson Peter Beale reassures Kathy but he’s still concerned for brother Bobby Beale. He can see Bobby frantically cleaning his hands, anxious that Peter will tell Kathy his secret. Later, Sharon Watts gets her late son Dennis’ belongings back from the boat disaster. Unable to cope she leaves the Queen Vic bar empty and Bobby steps in to help out.

Also, Habiba Ahmed gives sister Iqra Ahmed an ultimatum over her girlfriend Ash Panesar. Meanwhile, Lola Pearce feels guilty about boyfriend Jay Mitchell when Honey Mitchell says he’s been singing her praises.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.30 pm.