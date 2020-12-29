EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater makes a terrifying discovery!

EastEnders spoilers - Stacey Slater is left horrified after a disturbing phone call, Callum Highway realises the game is up and Sonia Fowler has a breakdown.

Stacey Slater is left shaken after talking to her son Arthur in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is getting increasingly concerned about a missing Kush Kazemi. She soon lashes out at Ruby Fowler but Martin Fowler wades in, sticking up for his wife.

When Stacey calls Kush, her son Arthur Fowler picks up the phone and tells her that they are going on a plane. An alarmed Stacey is horrified as Kush takes the phone and tells her that if she calls the police she will never see her son again.

Meanwhile, Kush is weighing up his options and he makes a call… Has he found a better way out of his problems?

Callum Highway has been playing a dangerous game spying on the Mitchells for DI Thompson in a bid to keep his boyfriend Ben Mitchell safe from the law. But now that fellow copper Jack Branning knows everything, it seems Callum’s luck has run out.

Jack tells Callum that his hands are tied and when Ben finds out what Callum has been up to, it could mean the end of their relationship. Can Callum convince Jack to find another way?

Sonia Fowler has been struggling with the workload at the hospital, which has left her upset and exhausted. When Ash Panesar realises that Sonia is not doing so well, she checks up on her. Sonia rushes off, feeling shaken.

Later, Sonia has some trouble with a tricky patient and it puts her on edge. When an insensitive comment is made she finally snaps. Later, alone, Sonia breaks down in tears…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.