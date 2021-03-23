EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater says goodbye to the Square!

Stacey Slater knows her time is up in Walford, Mick Carter can’t deal with a court case and Bobby Beale takes on a new identity for a hot date.

Stacey Slater prepares to leave Albert Square in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has her hearing for the assault on Ruby Fowler looming, but after finding her daughter Lily Slater apparently unconscious at the bottom of the stairs, she’s in a panic.

Meanwhile, Stacey’s ex Martin Fowler tells wife Ruby that he’s really worried about the kids. When Stacey sees Martin, she ends up having a showdown over the children. Trying not to completely unravel ahead of her court date, she is grateful when mum Jean Slater fervently promises her that she will take care of everything at home.

Stacey packs a holdall to take with her to court. She says an emotional goodbye to her family and heads off to await her fate…

Frankie Lewis is in bits after her upset over Mick Carter not being able to admit to anyone he’s her dad. With her abuser mum set to go to court, she feels abandoned. Mick’s wife Linda Carter feels for her and she promises her that things will get better.

Mick Carter meets up with Independent Sexual Violence Advisor Tom in Walford East, as Tom has some news for him. He learns that other survivors of Katy’s abuse have come forward.

The reminder that there will be a court case spins out Mick, who can feel a panic attack coming on. He asks if the other men can give evidence instead of him.

Feeling worried for her husband, Linda attempts to calm him down.Mick insists that there’s no way he can go to court, it will be too much for him.

Bobby Beale has bagged himself another date under his new persona, ‘Rob’. In the cafe, matchmaker Kim Fox and his gran Kathy Beale question him about his love life.

Later, Bobby heads to the chemist to buy some condoms just in case things go well. On the date with a girl called Dana, Bobby, as ‘Rob’, does his best to impress.

Will Dana fall for his act?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.35 pm.