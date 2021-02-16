EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater’s revenge plan ends in terror!

Stacey Slater's run in with Ruby Fowler takes a terrible turn, Kim Fox forges ahead with her matchmaking and Tiffany Butcher-Baker is keeping a secret...

Stacey Slater is determined to get back at Ruby Fowler in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater’s resentment over Ruby Fowler’s plan to whisk HER children away on holiday with hubby Martin Fowler continues to grow. When daughter Lily orders loads of expensive holiday gear on her credit card, a furious Stacey vows revenge.

Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton has a new business pitch for Ruby, suggesting that she and Tiffany Butcher-Baker host tables at the club to bring the punters in.

Ruby is interrupted by Stacey, who storms in determined to demand money for all the things Lily bought on her credit card. As the former best mates get to talking, however, they start to reminisce about their own teenage years.

Things soon take a turn for the worse when the subject comes up about Ruby scheming with Kush to take little Arthur away from Stacey. An argument erupts yet again and as they continue to yell at each other, a terrible event occurs when Ruby falls backwards down the stairs…

Kim Fox’s new matchmaking venture has put her in Lola Pearce’s bad books. After the trouble she had with Isaac, she vents at Kim. Not to be put off, Kim sets her sights on her next project. Determined to find someone for Mila, she decides a single Iqra Ahmed will be her perfect match.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher-Baker and Keegan Butcher-Baker are chuffed that they’ve got a new room in Sonia Fowler’s house with Dotty Cotton. But when will Tiffany tell her husband about her risque new job with Dotty at Ruby’s club?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8.05 pm.