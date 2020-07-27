EastEnders spoilers: Stacey’s affair with Max Branning is outed on a DVD!

There’s a Christmas Day bust up in this classic episode after a Max Branning betrayal is caught on camera and the Brannings watch the DVD

Christmas in Albert Square is never a happy fun-filled affair but it's not short of drama! This classic episode set in the Branning household ranks among one of EastEnders top festive offerings

Back in 2007, DVDs were still a thing and Albert Square’s Lauren was played by a different actress (not Jac Jossa, but Madeline Duggan). Stacey Slater had recently tied the knot with sweetheart Bradley Branning. But Stacey was hiding a devastating betrayal… A passionate affair with his dad Max Branning!

Stacey had called a halt to the affair ahead of the wedding. But Stacey and Max couldn’t resist one last goodbye snog on her wedding day. Unfortunately for them, Max’s daughter Lauren Branning had planted a secret camera to get footage of Stacey and Bradley’s big day.

When Lauren came to review the footage, she saw the shock kiss. Furious, she wrapped the DVD up to give to Bradley but later had a change of heart and threw it into her bin.

Christmas Day in the Branning household and Max and his wife Tanya Branning prepare a big family lunch. Bradley takes Stacey out into the Square to show her his big surprise. He’s bought them a flat!

Meanwhile, little Abi Branning asks dad Max to put on a Santa outfit to hand out the presents. Max has been upset about Lauren’s recent sour attitude towards him, and he approaches her in her bedroom to apologise for being a rubbish dad. Lauren is touched and decides to put the past behind her.

The family sit down to open their presents. As Max hands a DVD-shaped package to Bradley, Lauren is shocked. The DVD is put into the player so everyone can watch it together. The light-hearted footage from the day, cuts to the secret camera. Stacey is in her room in her wedding dress, Max holds her waist then kisses her passionately, telling her he still loves her. The family look on in stunned silence. Then the fall out begins!

Also, Jane Beale agrees to let Ian Beale have son Steven Beale over for lunch, but he’s on a time restriction. Meanwhile, Shirley Carter and best mate Heather Trott have Christmas lunch together.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Tuesday night Walford fix with classic reruns replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm