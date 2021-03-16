EastEnders spoilers: Stuart Highway threatens Frankie Lewis!

Stuart Highway wants revenge for Mick Carter, Jean Slater makes a plea to Ruby Fowler and Ben Mitchell offers the Panesars his help.

Stuart wants answers from a shocked Frankie Lewis in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stuart’s on a mission to get justice for his friend Mick Carter after finding out that he was abused as a child

Knowing that Katy Lewis was his abuser, Stuart has taken it upon himself to confront Katy’s daughter Frankie Lewis. But, of course, he doesn’t realise the whole truth!

Mick, meanwhile, is at home feeling anxious that the news of Katy’s arrest is out, knowing it will only be a matter of time before everyone finds out what happened to him. When he gets an alarming message from Stuart, he rushes straight to the car lot.

At the lot, Mick is horrified to find Stuart threatening Frankie. Will he tell Stuart the truth that Frankie is his daughter?

Kush Kazemi is taken aback when Ruby Fowler furiously confronts him, telling him the Slaters are a nightmare as she explains that Jean Slater laid into her the day before.

Concerned for Jean, Kush rushes round to speak to her. He’s surprised when she says she feels terrible for what she said to Martin Fowler. Jean suggests that Kush take his mate Martin out for a drink tonight. But she has a plan…

Ruby is stunned when she discovers Jean in her living room! As a last resort to keep Stacey home with the family, she begs Ruby to drop the charges against her. Will Ruby listen to Jean’s heartfelt plea?

Vinny Panesar is feeling despondent when he discovers racist graffiti all over the Minute Mart. He starts to clean it off but it’s clear that the nasty attack has upset his mum Suki Panesar.

Suki admits to son Kheerat Panesar that seeing the grafiti has opened up old wounds and memories from the past.

Spurred on by Suki’s words, Kheerat says he’d like to visit their dad in prison. Upset by Kheerat’s plan, Suki insists that his dad would want him to concentrate on the business.

Later, Ben Mitchell finds out about what’s happened at the Minute Mart and he’s furious. He tells the Panesars that he’ll help them teach the culprit an lesson…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm