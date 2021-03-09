EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar makes a shocking threat!

Suki Panesar tries to protect her daughter with a chilling message, Sharon Beale says goodbye to the Vic and Mitch Baker gets bad news...

Suki Panesar is still trying to control her daughter Ash Panesar's life, as Ash waits for a decision about her job from the hospital board.

Suki Panesar is still trying to control her daughter Ash Panesar’s life, as Ash waits for a decision about her job from the hospital board.

Unimpressed that Ash turned to Peter Beale to help her out instead of her own mum, she coolly points out that relying on a Beale might not have been the best idea.

When Peter later asks Suki how Ash is doing, she smugly tells him that she’s sure he won’t be seeing her daughter any more after what he did.

But Peter gets in the last word with a cutting remark that strikes a chord with Suki.

Later that day, Suki heads to the hospital. She introduces herself to the consultant and says she wants a word about her daughter… What is she up to?

There’s a party at the Queen Vic to say farewell to Sharon Beale before she leaves and Ash turns up to find Peter. The hospital calls – is it good news about her job?

When Suki discovers that Ash and Peter are still very much a couple, she is fuming. Ash is stunned when she reveals that she went to the hospital and threatened her boss! Furious, Ash lays into her mum, but Suki calmly turns on her heel and leaves…

Kim Fox is going all out to throw a great leaving party for Sharon Beale at the Queen Vic, as well as advertising her business Foxcatcher!

Although she invited lots of people to the bash, it’s unexpectedly quiet.

Doing her best to sign people up to her dating services, Kim is surprised at the low turnout. But then she makes an awful discovery. Kim sheepishly admits to Sharon that she put the wrong date on the invites!

Luckily, Sharon isn’t disappointed that there aren’t more people there to help her say goodbye, as she’s finding it difficult to say goodbye to The Queen Victoria all over again.

Karen Taylor is unimpressed with the household’s new dog Banjo, after it completely ruins her shoes! Trying to avert disaster, Mitch Baker encourages her not to be too angry and she softens, despite not wanting the dog there in the first place.

When Mitch later spots a missing dog poster in the Minute Mart, he realises it’s Banjo, who they thought was a stray.

Now that Karen is on board with letting little Bailey Baker keep the dog, will Mitch have to disappoint Bailey?

There will be no episode of EastEnders on Friday due to Comic Relief Night. EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.