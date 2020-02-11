EastEnders spoilers: TERROR as Ben and Phil Mitchell hunt down Keanu!

Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell are on a mission to track down Keanu Taylor, Sharon Mitchell goes into labour and the boat party ends in terror and death

As the day of the Queen Vic boat party continues, Ben Mitchell and Phil Mitchell vow revenge on Keanu Taylor in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell has been pushed to the edge over Keanu Taylor’s blackmail and he’s torn to pieces that Keanu is threatening Callum Highway’s life. Not sure how far Keanu is prepared to go, Ben vows to go to any length himself to save Callum.

Ben isn’t the only Mitchell out to get Keanu, as Phil Mitchell is in a fury over what Keanu has done. Phil decides to take matters into his own hands to get revenge on the rogue Taylor. He threatens Keanu’s terrified mum Karen Taylor to find out where Keanu is holed up. But with Keanu seemingly determined to go through with his plan to end Callum’s life, will either of them get to Callum in time?

Sharon Mitchell goes into labour!

Sharon Mitchell had made a big decision and she tells son Dennis Rickman that they’re leaving Albert Square for good. But what will Dennis say?

A heavily pregnant Sharon later bumps into Kathy Beale and reveals her news. Ben, however, is determined to stop Sharon leaving and he thwarts her plan but what has he got in mind for her? Things are about to get a lot more dramatic for Sharon, however, when she goes into labour!

The Mitchells plot to get rid of Keanu reaches a climax when they turn up at the Queen Vic boat party. Father and son come face-to-face with their nemesis for the ultimate showdown. As things get out of hand, their actions lead to disaster and terrible consequences for everyone…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at the later time of 8.30 pm.