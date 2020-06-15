EastEnders spoilers: The Square’s Mick and Linda Carter reveal all!

EastEnders Mick and Linda Carter, Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright share top gossip in the first instalment of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square

Walford’s Mick Carter and Linda Carter – Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright – head to the Albert Square set to chat with TV favourite Stacey Dooley in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the first episode of Secrets From The Square (replacing the regular EastEnders episodes) Stacey Dooley finds out from Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer what it’s really like to play Walford legends Mick and Linda Carter.

The fan favourites look back on their last six and a half years on the show, which has seen the Carters make their mark as landlords of the Queen Victoria.

The on screen couple relive some of Mick and Linda’s classic scenes, as well as spilling a few closely guarded ‘Enders secrets. As well as poking a bit of fun at each other, Kellie reveals an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, while Danny gives Stacey and the viewers a laugh with his best ‘doof doof’ face!

Now that Linda and Mick look all set to leave the Vic for good following Linda’s struggle with alcoholism, will Kellie and Danny tease what the future has in store for them when the soap returns?

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.