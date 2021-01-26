EastEnders spoilers: There’s a frantic search for Denise Fox

EastEnders spoilers - What has happened to Denise Fox and is her killer ex, Lucas Johnson to blame?

With Denise Fox (Diane Parish) still missing, friends and family start to fear the worst in tonight’s episode of EastEnders on at 8.35pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Denise was seen having a heated row with her killer ex, Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) and blood was later spotted at the flat where there had been signs of a fight and a struggle.

Tonight Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is terrified for Denise’s safety and starts searching for her but when he has no joy he turns his anger to Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Chelsea feels terrible when Jack blames her for bringing her father Lucas back to Walford in the first place. What has happened to Denise and is killer Lucas to blame?

Elsewhere there’s more drama involving Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Plus things are tense between Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Martin Fowler (James Bye). Ruby’s annoyed when her other half seems more interested in computer games than her and so she tries to seduce him. However her cosy night-in plans are scuppered when Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) suddenly interrupts with dinner.

Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin) asks Ruby for a couple of extra shifts as she needs some money. Ruby has an idea and suggests Dotty gets a lodger….she knows the perfect person who could move in right away!

Kush later tells Ruby he’s not going to let her manipulate him like Martin but Ruby uses her fake pregnancy to make Kush feel guilty and quickly regains the upper hand.

Plus, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) gives Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), who is desperate to earn some cash, a drugs package to shift. Billy assures Vinny he knows what he’s doing. Is Billy about to be sucked into the world of drug dealing or will his conscience get the better of him?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8.05pm