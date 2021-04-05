EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany Butcher-Baker is in danger!

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is confronted by a man out for revenge, while Lola Pearce has questions for Isaac Baptiste and Kush Kazemi takes drastic action

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is in a terrifying situation in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tiffany Butcher-Baker and Dotty Cotton are in the club for their shift. They’ve not been dissuaded from making a little extra on the side, despite being caught out by an angry customer. Dotty, in fact, spies a group of blokes and encourages Tiff to work her magic on them.

Tiff prepares to give them some chat so she can put a bit extra on their drinks bill without them noticing.

On her way over to the club punters, Tiffany overhears a group of girls looking at the live stream video of Tiff’s hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker’s food stall.

They are suitably impressed with Keegan, but it’s not long before they’re making nasty remarks about Tiff, not realising she’s nearby.

Feeling crushed, Tiff has a wobble and she can’t bring herself to approach the group of guys. Instead, she decides to set her sights on a single man drinking at the bar.

In the shadows, Greg, the guy who accused Tiff of cheating him, is watching her latest antics with a grim look on his face.

When Tiff gets home at the end of her shift she is disturbed by a sound. Greg is waiting for her in her hallway, looking menacing! He tells her that he wants his money back right now…

Is Tiff in grave danger?

Isaac Baptiste is thoughtful following the family row over his dad Patrick Trueman’s insistence on taking part in a drugs trial. Girlfriend Lola Pearce saw Isaac stealing Patrick’s phone and she decides to confront him.

Will Isaac explain what he’s up to and why he has the phone?

Meanwhile, the drama over Kush’s plea hearing continues. But did he stick to what was agreed between him and the Mitchells?

With Whitney Dean also fearful for what Kush will do, we discover that Kush is about to take drastic action…

Is he about to do something that he’ll regret?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm.