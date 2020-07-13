EastEnders spoilers: Touching reunion for Denise Fox and Kim Fox

Denise Fox and Kim Fox, aka EastEnders stars Diane Parish and Tameka Empson, join Stacey Dooley for some sisterly bonding!

Albert Square sisters Denise Fox and Kim Fox, actors Diane Parish and Tameka Empson, get together for a gossip with superfan Stacey Dooley in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It seems like forever since Denise Fox was trying to keep her scatter-brained sister Kim Fox in line, as Kim left the Square for Scotland in 2019. For the first time in over a year, actor Tameka Empson heads back to Walford to meet up with her on-screen sibling Diane Parish.

Presenter Stacey Dooley takes the duo on a trip down memory lane, as they relive some of their biggest episodes. Tameka gives Stacey the inside info on her labour scenes during the soap’s live 30th anniversary episode, where unlikely hero Phil Mitchell helped Kim deliver baby Pearl in the Minute Mart! Meanwhile, Diane reveals why she had to pretend to family and friends that she was leaving EastEnders for one super secret storyline.

We’ll also find out how Diane and Tameka first met, a long time before Tameka was given the role of Kim. But does Tameka remember?

With Kim supposedly making a new life for herself north of the border, Tameka treats Diane and Stacey to her attempt at a Scottish accent!

We’ll also get a behind-the-scenes look at another iconic area of the Albert Square set, as Diane and Tameka break into the Fox and Hair beauty salon to show Stacey around.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.