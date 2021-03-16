EastEnders spoilers: Vinny Panesar in death shock!

Vinny Panesar is stunned when discovers a body and Kush Kazemi provokes Gray Atkins anger when he’s caught with Whitney Dean...

Vinny Panesar makes a grisly discovery in Friday's episode of EastEnders

Vinny Panesar is chuffed when his brother Kheerat Panesar gives him a chance to prove himself to the family. He tells Vinny that he wants him to look after their criminal contact Stas’s associate.

When Vinny finds out he’s only going to be a driver he tries to hide his disappointment, worried that his brother doesn’t trust him enough to give him a more responsible job.

It turns out that the job is a lot more interesting than Vinny could have imagined… when he gets to the car he discovers a bag full of gold bars!

But things take a shocking turn when Vinny gets into the car only to find that his passenger has died! What has been going on and what has Vinny got himself into?

Kush Kazemi is desperate to spend a bit of time with his girlfriend Whitney Dean and he asks her if they can have a day together.

He’s left disappointed when Whitney regretfully reveals that she has to look after Gray Atkins’ kids today.

Kush thinks on his feet and he tells Whitney he’s going to treat her to a romantic evening instead. But Gray ruins their plans when he asks Whitney to work late. Determined not to be put off, Kush brings the date to Gray’s house and Whitney is delighted.

But things are about to take a tricky turn for the worse just as the date gets romantic when Gray turns up to find them looking cosy!

He is furious that Whitney has Kush in the house. Are Kush and Whitney in danger from Gray’s cold fury?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.