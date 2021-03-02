EastEnders spoilers: What is Lucas Johnson plotting?

Lucas Johnson is up to something suspicious, Janet Mitchell goes missing and Bobby Beale is full of nerves when he gets a date!

Lucas Johnson continues to spin a web of lies in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lucas Johnson seems to have a plan in place ahead of his date with Karen Taylor.

She has no idea who he really is, not helped by the fact that he’s calling himself by the name of his late son Jordan!

Meeting up with his probation worker, Lucas learns that they’ve got him a job and a flat in Newcastle.

A regretful Lucas insists that he wants to stay in Walford to be near his family.

Meanwhile, Karen is getting excited about the date and daughter Bernie Taylor and ex Mitch Baker want to know more about her mystery man.

Karen promises to snap a picture of her date so they can see what he looks like.

After meeting up with Lucas, Karen is having a good time. When he’s not looking he snaps a sneaky picture to send to the family chat. Will anyone realise who Lucas really is?

Later, Denise Fox corners Lucas and tells him that he has to do as their daughter Chelsea Fox says, and get the drugs trafficking job sorted.

She insists once it’s done then the nightmare they are all in will be over.

After talking to Denise, Lucas is left alone and he makes a mysterious call. Lucas introduces himself as ‘Jordan’. Who is he talking to?

Billy Mitchell and Jay Mitchell are still at odds over Jay’s relationship with Billy’s ex Honey Mitchell.

With an audition for a commercial coming up for Billy and Honey’s daughter Janet, someone needs to take her along.

Honey is left despairing when Jay and Billy row about whose job it is to take Janet.

Later, Honey is in the Minute Mart talking to Whitney when she has a fall. After getting checked out at hospital, it’s clear Honey has hurt her back and she needs to recuperate.

The drama of the morning means that there’s a miscommunication about who is picking up Janet from the audition and neither Billy nor Jay turn up!

When they rush there to get her they find the place empty. Is Janet okay?

Kim Fox’s career as a matchmaker is going ahead full pace and after advising Iqra Ahmed about getting a date with Mila, she sets her sights on getting a lonely Bobby Beale fixed up with someone!

He’s shocked when he gets matched with someone on a dating app, nervously drenching himself in aftershave before setting off to meet a girl called Jade. Will Bobby mess up the date?

Also, Lola Pearce and Isaac Baptiste have a flirt but Isaac interrupts their chat when he sees a miserable looking Bailey Baker. She reveals that she’s feeling down because Mother’s Day is just around the corner and she’s missing her late mum. Can he find something to cheer her up?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.35 pm.