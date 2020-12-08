EastEnders spoilers: What’s Rainie Highway hiding?

EastEnders spoilers - Rainie Highway leaves hubby Stuart Highway suspicious, Kim Fox ruins her chance at a job, and Denise Fox makes a surprising announcement!

Rainie Highway is behaving oddly in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stuart Highway books an appointment for himself and wife Rainie Highway to discuss their surrogacy plan. Keen to get the ball rolling so they can have a baby of their own, he’s sure that Rainie will be pleased.

When he tells her what he’s done, however, Rainie reacts in a very surprising manner. Stuart is confused by her behaviour and is left wondering what is up. He asks her what happened the night of Ian Beale’s attack. Rainie makes a shock confession and Stuart agrees to stand by her. Now Rainie wants Stuart to ‘fess up about where he was. What will he say?

Kim Fox has a plan in place to get herself a job at The Prince Albert after asking Kathy Beale for some work. Heading to the bar for her trial shift, she’s unimpressed to find another potential employee, Mila.

Determined not to let Mila stand in her way, Kim does her best to outshine her. When the pair end up fighting over a bottle, however, it all goes horribly wrong… Kathy walks in just as the bottle goes flying! When Mila plays fair and takes responsibility for the broken bottle, Kathy is impressed. Kim is gobsmacked when Kathy gives Mila the job over her.

Meanwhile, Patrick Trueman makes a welcome return to the Square when he returns from Trinidad. Patrick heads straight to the Vic and is delighted to see Kim. The drinks soon start flowing, leaving Kim’s sister Denise Fox dismayed by their raucous behaviour. She tells everyone she’s putting her foot down… She wants her son Raymond to have a traditional Christmas with a nice respectable family! Needless to say, Denise’s pronouncement causes much hilarity. Some hope of a bit of decorum in the Fox household!

Also, Gray Atkins tells Shirley Carter he wants her sister Tina Carter out of the house as he wants some stability for his family.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm