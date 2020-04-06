EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean is ATTACKED by Leo King’s mum!

Whitney Dean faces Leo King’s mum Michaela Turnbull, Vinny Panesar’s party ends in a shock arrest and there’s trouble for Keegan Butcher-Baker

Whitney Dean faces a shock confrontation in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is feeling despondent about her upcoming court appearance and solicitor Gray Atkins does his best to reassure her. But Whitney is about to get a huge shock when Leo King’s mum Michaela Turnbull turns up in Walford.

Michaela manipulates Whitney into talking to her but it’s not long before she goes on the attack. Blaming Whitney for her son’s death, she lays into a stunned Whitney as Gray steps in to break things up.

Vinny Panesar is feeling smug about the arrangements for his upcoming party. He uses it as an opportunity to wind up Dotty Cotton about her own vow to get a business idea underway.

At the party, however, things get out of hand when Vinny’s mate Hari is insulting about his sister Ash Panesar and her girlfriend Iqra Ahmed. Stung by his friend’s words, Vinny launches himself at him.

It’s not long before the police turn up to put a stop to the party. But things take a dark turn when someone throws a brick at the police car, leading to an unexpected arrest.

Keegan Butcher-Baker is irritated when wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker warns him off using pay day loans to sort out his money troubles. When Kheerat Panesar overhears Chantelle Atkins reassuring Tiff about her hubby, he offers Keegan a loan.

Later, Tifany is touched when Keegan finally gives her an engagement ring, donated by his mum Karen Taylor. With things back on track between the pair they head to Vinny’s party but things take a bad turn…

Also, Jean Slater reveals she’s no longer having to wear a wig. Meanwhile, Kush Kazemi is worried about little Tommy Moon when he confesses he hates school.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.