EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean in DANGER as Leo returns?

Whitney Dean is horrified when she’s confronted by Leo King in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After discovering that a scheming Leo King has taken a stall on the market, Whitney Dean is shaken. It’s Leo’s first day on the stall and a protective Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi give Leo a warning to stay out of everyone’s way.

Later, Whitney is alarmed when Leo pays for her meal in the café and she makes a quick exit. But Leo refuses to leave Whitney alone and later arrives on her doorstep. He asks to meet up so he can explain his actions to her. What will Whitney say?

Chantelle Atkins is under pressure from controlling hubby Gray Atkins when he starts asking her more questions about her friendship with Jags Panesar. Not wanting to wind up Gray, Chantelle makes an effort to keep her distance from the Panesar family.

After Karen Taylor reveals to the Taylor family that Chantelle had an accident, her brother Keegan Baker visits her with little Bailey Baker. The situation gets even more stressful for Chantelle when Jags turns up with brothers Vinny and Kheerat Panesar and a jokey Jags tries to flirt with her. Panicking, Chantelle abruptly tells everyone to get out. Will anyone spot that an edgy Chantelle is trying to hide something from them?

Karen Taylor finds out that Billy Mitchell’s daughter Janet Mitchell won’t be taking part in the kids’ beauty pageant with his great-granddaughter Lexi Pearce. Realising that Janet’s mum Honey Mitchell has pulled Janet out of the competition, she has a go at her for being a spoilsport.

When Honey agrees to let Janet join the fun after all, Billy is pleasantly surprised. Billy’s granddaughter Lola Pearce reveals that Karen helped change Honey’s mind. A grateful Billy visits Karen to thank her. Can they get things back on track?

