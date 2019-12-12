EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean in DEADLY danger!

Whitney Dean is trapped by a menacing Leo King while Tiffany Butcher and Callum Highway are desperate to save her, Ruby Allen wants payback from Ian Beale.

Whitney Dean is in extreme danger from the sinister Leo King in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Thinking that Leo King’s offer of a night in a hotel for a birthday treat was just a romantic gesture, an unwitting Whitney Dean is determined to have a wonderful evening. Not realising that a twisted and deluded Leo is her abuser Tony King’s son, she doesn’t know he’s plotting revenge on her for putting his late dad in prison.

Whitney’s stepsister Tiffany Butcher has found discovered the shocking revelation about Leo’s true identity from her mum Bianca Butcher. After telling Whitney’s concerned ex Callum Highway the horrifying news they realise they need to get to her before Leo does. Can they find the hotel and stop Leo is his tracks before anything terrible happens to Whitney?

Ruby Allen has just about reached her limit with Ian Beale’s underhand tricks and she spills her frustration to lover Max Branning. Determined to teach Ian a lesson, Ruby vents to Max. But will she rope him into helping her get revenge?

Also, Jay Mitchell wants to make things up to girlfriend Lola Pearce and he also offers Stuart Highway a job in the funeral parlour.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8.00 pm