EastEnders spoilers: Will Whitney Dean DIE at the hands of Leo King?

Whitney Dean comes face-to-face with a terrifying Leo King in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is horrified following the burglary at the house when she realises that her letter from Tony King is the one thing that’s missing. She quickly alerts the police to what’s happened, knowing it must be down to Tony’s vengeful son Leo King. What she doesn’t realise is that Leo is lurking very close by, hiding in Dot Cotton’s bedroom!

Whitney’s friend Ruby Allen arrives and she and Kat Moon are alarmed when Whitney tells them about the stolen letter, sharing her fears about Leo. Kat does her best to calm Whitney down and suggests they go to the boat party. Whitney is all ready to leave when, petrified, she spots Leo in her room! He makes it clear he’ll stop at nothing to take his revenge on her for his father’s imprisonment and death. Whitney is in terrible danger. But only one person will be left with blood on their hands… Who will it be?

Kathy Beale is frustrated with son Ian Beale for the continuing rift with her grandson Bobby Beale. She threatens to ruin Ian’s business reputation unless he make things right with Bobby. When Jack Branning tells Ian that Bobby has been targeted on social media, he rushes round to see his son. Realising that Ian is only concerned for his own reputation and not about Bobby’s state of mind, he slams the door in his face.

Mick Carter is left with food for thought after Jean Slater talks to him about Daniel Cook. With son Ollie Carter staying over with Gray Atkins and Chantelle Atkins, Mick puts a plan into action to try to save his marriage. Will it work or is it the end of the road for the Carters?

