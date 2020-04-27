EastEnders spoilers: Will a terrified Whitney Dean escape Michaela?

Whitney Dean is trapped by her kidnapper, Bobby Beale lies to protect Dotty Cotton and Isaac Baptiste grapples with the truth

Whitney Dean faces up to a shocking revelation from her captor in Monday's episode of EastEnders.

Whitney Dean is still being held hostage by Leo King’s mum Michaela Turnbull, who first showed up in Albert Square not long before.

After the awful truth about Michaela’s knowledge of her abuse by Leo’s dad Tony King dawns on her, she is shell-shocked. Michaela confesses that she knew what Tony was doing and blames herself for Leo’s death.

With Whitney still trapped in the flat, Gray Atkins and Max Branning realise what has happened to the ‘missing’ Whitney and they spring into action to rescue her from Michaela’s clutches. Will Whitney escape unharmed?

Bobby Beale lies unconscious on the floor of the club after taking some of the laughing gas that Dotty Cotton was secretly selling. Everyone looks on in horror but he starts to come round.

Still smitten with Dotty, Bobby lies about what happened to protect her from getting in trouble. Bobby’s brother, Peter Beale, along with funeral parlour director Jay Mitchell, manage to get Bobby walking and they take him home.

Isaac Baptiste is stunned after finding out that Patrick Trueman is his biological father following his mum Sheree Trueman’s shock revelation.

Patrick is in bits over what’s been happening with Isaac and he opens up to Denise Fox about the situation. Denise can see the pain that Patrick is going through and she does her best to reassure him.

Also, Kush Kazemi is increasingly worried about Jean Slater’s state of mind. Meanwhile, Lola Pearce is alarmed when she sees boyfriend Jay Mitchell talking to her secret hook up Peter Beale!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.