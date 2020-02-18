EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean LIES to the police – and Gray!

Whitney Dean makes a less than truthful statement to the police, Gray Atkins struggles with the pressure, and Daniel Cook makes a promise to Jean Slater

Whitney Dean puts her case in jeopardy in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins has agreed to defend Whitney Dean after her arrest for the death of stalker Leo King. But he’s feeling the pressure and snaps at his kids Mackenzie Atkins and Mia Atkins. Gray’s wife Chantelle Atkins is walking on eggshells as Gray’s anxiety ramps up.

The police interview Whitney about Leo’s death but she’s frustrated with their line of questioning. She insists that she didn’t murder Leo and only acted in self-defence. Gray, however, suspects that Whitney is keeping something from him. He confronts her and asks if she called anyone after the shocking death. Whitney lies and doesn’t reveal she phoned Mick Carter for help. When Gray finds out that Whitney got into a taxi to the boat party with Mick and Kush Kazemi, he realises that Whitney’s story doesn’t add up. Will he find out the truth?

Jean Slater is concerned that Daniel Cook is feeling down and she hatches a plan to cheer him up. After a phone call, Jean asks Mo Harris and Kush Kazemito help her out. Jean presents her surprise to a delighted Daniel. He promises that he won’t die until he knows that she’s going to be okay.

