EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean moves in for a kiss with Gray!

Whitney Dean takes a dangerous risk, Chantelle Atkins is blamed for something she didn’t do, and Dotty Cotton gets passionate with Peter Beale!

Whitney Dean can’t stop herself making a play for her solicitor in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is still working hard on Whitney Dean’s case to build a good defence over the charges for Leo King’s death. When he finds out she’s been having flashbacks about the fateful night, he encourages her to do her best to piece together her shattered memory and reveal what really happened.

It’s almost too much for Whit, but she manages to give a detailed account of events before breaking down on Gray. Worried for Whitney, Gray comforts her then Whitney moves in for a kiss! Will Gray respond?

Meanwhile, Gray’s wife Chantelle Atkins borrows his car to pick up some computers for her boss Kheerat Panesar. Gray is not best pleased but doesn’t stop her. What Chantelle doesn’t know, is that Gray has installed a tracking device on the car in a bid to keep tabs on her.

When he finds out she’s done more than one stop in the car he is suspicious. But when he also sees the car was taken to Stratford the previous week, he is fuming. He doesn’t realise that Ben Mitchell borrowed the car from the garage to do a dodgy job.

Gray assumes Chantelle was driving the car and keeping the journey a secret. Convinced his wife is having an affair he confronts her and accuses her of lying to him…

Peter Beale starts up a fitness class in the Square and it’s not long before Dotty Cotton decides to join in with flirting on her mind more than exercise! Dotty finds the class a bit too advanced but afterwards she flirtily tells an amused that she’s decided he’s a pretty good kisser. Later, Peter’s dad Ian Beale finds his son getting passionate with his archenemy and he is horrified!

Also, Max Branning is concerned that his ex Rainie Branning wants to take him for all he’s got in the divorce.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm