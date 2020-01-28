EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean in PERIL from a twisted Leo King?

Whitney Dean is determined to put a stop to Leo King, Shirley Carter takes control of an alcoholic Linda Carter, and Sharon Mitchell makes progress.

Now that Leo King’s revenge plan against Whitney Dean has put Kush Kazemi at risk, Whitney feels wracked with guilt. She’s determined not to let Leo bring down Kush and is vows to set things right. Whitney’s stepsister Tiffany Butcher-Baker is alarmed when Whitney explains she needs to put a stop to Leo’s reign of terror.

Despite a warning from Tiff not to put herself in danger, she takes matters into her own hands… Will things end badly for Whitney?

Shirley Carter has reached her limit with daughter-in-law Linda Carter’s drinking. Determined to get her some help, she encourages Linda to go to an alcohol addiction support session. Surprisingly, Linda agrees and asks husband Mick Carter to go with her.

But when they see Stuart Highway at the community centre, Linda can’t face going in. Shirley is frustrated when she realises that Mick let Linda dodge the meeting. She tells her son that she’s taking charge of the situation before things go any further.

Sharon Mitchell is still trying to win round her son Dennis Rickman. Things have been tricky ever since he found out that she cheated on his stepdad Phil Mitchell with mechanic Keanu Taylor.

As a peace offering, Sharon buys Dennis some tickets to the football. Dennis tries to make out he’s not that bothered but it’s clear that he is touched. Later, Dennis visits his mum. Will he finally forgive her?

Also, the Panesars are surprised by matriarch Suki Panesar’s reaction to Ash Panesar’s girlfriend. Meanwhile, Sheree Trueman opens up to hubby Patrick Trueman about her son.

