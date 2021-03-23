EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean proposes to Kush!

Whitney Dean makes a surprise proposition to Kush Kazemi, Suki Panesar defends son Vinny Panesar and Sharon Beale wants a new start.

Whitney Dean wants a happy ever after with Kush Kazemi in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is pleased when Gray Atkins offers her an olive branch after their recent falling out when he had a go at her for having boyfriend Kush Kazemi in his house. When he reveals that he’s got a posh work gala to go to, Whitney oftens to keep him company by being his plus one.

Quickly agreeing, Gray roots around in his late wife Chantelle Atkins’ wardrobe and finds her a dress to borrow. He also gives a chuffed Whitney a beautiful bracelet. Little does she know, however, the bracelet was Chantelle’s, too. Is he trying to make her into his dead wife?

At the event, Gray’s work colleague Laura, who worked on Whitney’s trial, comments to him that she’s surprised he’s ‘moved on’ so quickly after losing Chantelle. Whitney is out of earshot and instead of explaining that she’s his babysitter, he let’s her believe they’re a couple, even saying that they’ve fallen in love!

After a misunderstanding at the gala, Whitney wants to go home, and Kush comes to pick her up. With Kush getting miserable about the fact he’ll probably be in prison soon, Whitney makes a surprise suggestion. She asks him to marry her!

Vinny Panesar is feeling very pleased with himself for nabbing gold bars from the back of the car he was supposed to be driving for an associate of gangster Stas. His brother Kheerat, however, is despairing and tells him that he’s a liability.

Surprisingly, matriarch Suki Panesar thinks Vinny has done well and she tells off Kheerat for not being more grateful. But what will they do with the gold bars?

Kheerat approaches Ben Mitchell and tells him what they have in their possession, suggesting he can take a cut if he can help them shift the loot. When Kheerat insists that Vinny is included, Ben is not happy as he doesn’t think he’s reliable. However, the prospect of making some money is too great and he tells Kheerat he’s got a deal.

Sharon Beale is fed up with her new living situation but she’s given food for thought when Callum Highway says maybe now’s the time to make a fresh start.

Heading out to see her ex Phil Mitchell, she tells him that she wants in on his money laundering scheme. Perhaps it’s not quite the ‘fresh start’ that copper Callum was suggesting! Will Phil give Sharon an in on his dodgy schemes?

Also, Mick Carter has agreed to teach daughter Frankie Lewis how to drive. The car breaks down while they are out, however and Mick is fuming when he gets a ticket!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.