EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean TERROR when the house is robbed!

Whitney Dean finds the house in disarray, Linda Carter makes a decision about her future and Dotty Cotton is planning something big for a night out.

Whitney Dean makes a shocking discovery and fears for her safety in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean has second thoughts about her plans with Sonia Fowler as she feels guilty for leaving Kat Moon. She heads to the Slaters to apologise to Kat for recent events and has a heart-to-heart with her friend.

Meanwhile, back at an empty Dot Cotton’s house, Leo King has come out of his hiding place in the attic, turning it upside down to look for Whitney’s letter from his dad Tony King. A terrified Whitney returns to a turned over house and calls the police, realising that they’ve been robbed. Did Leo steal the letter?

Mick Carter feels bad about telling Linda Carter that their son Ollie Carter would be better off without her. As soon as the words are out of his mouth he regrets them. But before he can take it back, Linda has stormed out. When Sharon Mitchell finds Linda in bits, she is worried for her friend. Linda vows she needs to protect herself… What is she planning?

Bex Fowler and new housemate Bobby Beale invite Dotty Cotton on a night out with them, Iqra Ahmed, and Tiffany and Keegan Baker. Dennis Mitchell is not pleased to see Bobby and later the teens find a social media post saying nasty things about Bobby. Could Dennis be to blame? Dotty does her best to reassure Bobby and tells him she has a great idea for their evening of fun. But trouble seems to follow Dotty around. What is she planning?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.