EastEnders spoilers: WHO catches Kush Kazemi stealing money?

Kush Kazemi’s (played by Davood Ghademi) gambling addiction continues to spiral out of control on EastEnders (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

To make matters worse, no-nonsense landlady, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) reminds the Slater family she is putting the rent up on their house.

Desperate for money, Kush secretly sells Lily Slater’s (Lillia Turner) tablet and starts using his poker app again.

However, still strapped for cash, Kush is unable to resist temptation when he finds himself alone at nightclub E20… and steals money from the till!

But little does Kush know but SOMEONE has witnessed his crime…

But WHO?

Meanwhile, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is very much back in the dating game and getting ready to meet a man.

However, Honey’s ex, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) can’t help but worry that Honey’s dating adventures are going to end in tears.

Is he right?

ALSO, is Bobby Beale’s (Clay Milner Russell) obsession with washing his hands getting out of control?

