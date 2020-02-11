EastEnders spoilers: Who lives and who dies at the Queen Vic boat party?

There is tragedy on the Thames at the Queen Vic boat party as death visits the Albert Square residents and Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell want revenge

Lives are in the balance when the Mitchells’ revenge plan takes a terrifying turn at the Queen Vic party in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

This week’s EastEnders 35th anniversary storylines reach a dramatic conclusion after Ben Mitchell and Phil Mitchell’s showdown with Keanu Taylor.

Their actions have terrible consequences for the lives of those on the boat. Panic ensues as the partygoers try to comprehend what has happened. Soon the situation becomes very grave as many people are seriously injured. One person is set to meet a terrible end… Who will it be?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.