EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter isn’t happy with Linda’s job offer

It looks like it is Linda's lucky day on EastEnders when Max offers the cash-strapped lady a job at Walford East. But why isn't Mick happy about the news?

Things are looking-up for Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) in today’s episode of EastEnders (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri on BBC One, check our TV Guide for full listings) when Walford East co-owner, Max Branning (Jake Wood) offers her a job at the restaurant.

Linda is grateful for the opportunity which will help with her financial woes.

But could it be she also wants to keep a sneaky eye on the fallout between Max and restaurant co-owner, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), who has previously stolen money belonging to his business partner?

Meanwhile, Linda shares her job news with husband, Mick (Danny Dyer). But Mick is in a right grouch and hardly gives Linda the time of day.

Mick’s aunt, Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is not impressed by the way he snaps at Linda and decides to confront him about his recent snarky behaviour.

With the rest of the Carter family unaware of what is REALLY troubling Mick, will he decide to confide in Tina about his childhood trauma…

Elsewhere in Albert Square, it is also Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) lucky day when the nurse is gifted a car from one of her recent patients. Lucky!

But WHO is the car from? And is there a catch?

ALSO, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) seeks some fatherly advice from Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) about his kids.

PLUS Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is working hard to promote the Lucy Beale Foundation, the charity set-up in memory of his murdered sister.

