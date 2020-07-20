EastEnders spoilers: Who murdered Lucy Beale?

Lucy Beale revelations, a return from the dead and more in this hour-long classic episode, first shown as part of EastEnders 30th anniversary in 2015.

As Ian Beale gets close to discovering the killer of his daughter Lucy Beale, there’s a return from the dead for Kathy Beale, the end of a villainous icon, a birth and a shock reappearance in this hour-long special from 2015 (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

EastEnders went all out for the 30th anniversary week, that proved to be so much more than the reveal of the ten-month long mystery over who killed Lucy Beale.

Broadcast on Thursday 19 February 2015, this special double episode included some live scenes – ahead of a fully live episode the following evening.

As the action kicks off there’s a nod to EastEnders very first scene in 1985 where the body of Reg Cox was discovered.

After breaking into No.43 Stacey Slater, Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi make a gruesome discovery, finding the body of an infamous Albert Square villain …

Over at the Beales’, the unsolved murder of Ian Beale’s daughter Lucy Beale is still very much on his mind and he confronts wife Jane Beale. Is she Lucy’s mystery killer?

On the other side of the Square, there’s drama as Kim Fox-Hubbard goes into early labour. Meanwhile, Mick Carter finds his wife Linda Carter’s rapist Dean Wicks in the Queen Vic bottle store and it all kicks off!

But the biggest shock is dealt by Phil Mitchell, who heads to a patch of waste ground to wait for a mystery contact. It turns out he’s meeting up with the woman who supposedly died in a car accident 14 years before… Phil’s ex-wife – and the mother of his son Ben Mitchell – Kathy Beale!

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Tuesday night Walford fix with classic reruns replacing the regular episodes.

EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm