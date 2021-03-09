EastEnders spoilers: Will Chelsea Fox be arrested?

Chelsea Fox fears it’s all over as she attempts the drugs run, Bailey makes a decision about Bronson and Kathy learns of a shock death!

Chelsea Fox is terrified when her bag is searched at the airport in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox is on pins as today is the big day… She and dad Lucas Johnson are all set to take the drugs to the airport for Caleb.

Caleb turns up in Albert Square to make sure that Chelsea isn’t thinking of backing out and he gives her an extra package to take with her.

Feeling a pang of guilt over what she’s about to do, when Chelsea finds out that Bronson the dog needs veterinary treatment, she gives Mitch Baker her posh watch to pawn for the payment.

At the airport, Chelsea and Lucas nervously approach security. Lucas takes Chelsea’s case and tells her it’s her mess to clear up so she either needs to do the job – or walk away.

As Chelsea watches the case go through the scanner, she is terrified when the case is put aside for inspection. Will the security guard find the drugs?

Meanwhile, at the Taylor household little Bailey Baker is in bits over an ill Bronson.

She begs Karen Taylor and dad Mitch Baker to do anything they can to save him. They sadly explain that the vet has said there’s nothing that can be done and he will have to be put down.

With memories of her late mum Dinah’s sad and lonely passing on her mind, Bailey says she wants to be there with Bronson when it’s time.

Kathy Beale is in a mood with grandson Peter Beale when she catches him getting flirty with Ash Panesar.

She accuses him of spending so much time with Ash that he’s not given his son Louie Beale and ex Lauren Branning much thought.

Mid-flow Kathy is interrupted by a mysterious phone call. Later, she finds son Ben Mitchell and tells him she’s learned some news… Her ex villainous ex – and Sharon Beale’s biological dad – Gavin Sullivan is dead. Ben is stunned when she reveals that she’s thinking about going to the memorial service.

Meanwhile, Sharon is in the Vic telling Kim Fox that she’s now got herself a new place to live – she’s moving into the flat that Mick and Linda Carter were living in. Kim thinks it’s funny that she’ll be doing a straight swap with the Carters and insists she needs a leaving party before she quits the pub.

As Sharon protests that she doesn’t want a fuss, a flustered Kathy comes in to the Vic. She drops the bombshell on Sharon that her dad has died. What will Sharon say?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.35 pm.