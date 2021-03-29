EastEnders spoilers: Will Gray Atkins be pushed over the edge?

Gray Atkins struggles with his guilt, Kush Kazemi has a surprise questions to ask Martin Fowler and Isaac Baptiste worries about dad Patrick Trueman.

Gray Atkins gets himself into a state in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is due to meet parents-in-law Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker for a celebratory meal in honour of dead wife Chantelle Atkins’ birthday. Karen puts off a chat with her boss at the launderette, Apostolos, and heads down to Walford East to meet Mitch, along with Bernie Taylor and Bailey Baker.

Gray, however, is in a dark mood and he sits in the Queen Vic downing whisky. Loathe to reveal what he’s really up to, he sends Karen a text to say that he’s been ‘held up at work’.

Later, Tiffany Butcher-Baker and husband Keegan Butcher-Baker are in the club when a drunken Gray staggers in. He’s completely hammered! Will he let slip any secrets in his state?

Meanwhile, the Taylor and Baker family have gone to the chippy, where they swap a few stories about their beloved Chantelle. Resolving that they need to lead their best lives, Bernie encourages Karen to arrange a meet up with her boss, as it sounds like he’s invited her on a date!

Kat Slater is still holding out on going public about her relationship with Phil Mitchell while Kush Kazemi’s trial is going on.

Annoyed with Kat’s reticence, Phil decides to have a word with Kush, advising him on how to handle himself in prison. Reassured that he’s sorted the situation, he tells Kat that their dinner date is back on.

Meanwhile, Kush contemplates leaving the Square and he makes a big decision. He calls Martin Fowler and says he has a favour to ask him. He wants him to be his best man as he’s going to marry Whitney Dean next week!

Isaac Baptiste disappoints girlfriend Lola Pearce when he gets out of a date with her later to meet up with his community support nurse Rafe. Talking to Rafe, Isaac confesses that he’s started seeing someone. He also admits he’s been worriedly researching medical trials as dad Patrick Trueman is thinking of going on one.

As Isaac describes how afraid he is for his dad, Rafe wonders if Isaac’s obsession about the drug trials has triggered fears about his own schizophrenia meds. Isaac insists he’s fine but is he telling the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8.05 pm.