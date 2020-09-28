EastEnders spoilers: Will Gray Atkins’ facade crumble?

Gray Atkins is under pressure at Chantelle's funeral, Whitney Dean faces the court and is hit by a big surprise, and the Slaters need to find more money

Gray Atkins struggles to keep it together on the day of Chantelle Atkins’ funeral in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Meanwhile, it’s Whitney Dean’s first day in court. Completely oblivious to the kind of man her solicitor Gray Atkins is, she is dreading facing the prosecution without him. Sonia Fowler has promised to be there for her and she turns up in court to give her support. But both Whitney and Sonia are stunned about what happens next…

Jean Slater has seen Kush Kazemi logging onto online poker games on his tablet. Concerned about him losing money, she warns him about the dangers. Kush laughs off her concerns, insisting that it’s only a bit of fun. The pair are interrupted by landlady Suki Panesar who turns up demanding more rent. She insists that she needs the money or they need to get out.

Also, Phil Mitchell visits his son Raymond in hospital but will he reveal to his adoptive grandma Ellie Nixon who he really is?

