EastEnders spoilers: Will Keegan Butcher-Baker prove his innocence?

Keegan Butcher-Baker learns he could be off the hook with the cops, Jean Slater has an alarming episode and Ben Mitchell makes a mistake

Keegan Butcher-Baker has cause for hope in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Butcher-Baker is still fuming that he’s been wrongly accused by the police of chucking a brick at a police car. Frustrated that it’s taking time for his innocence to be proved, he can’t deal with his family’s attempts to keep his spirits up.

When copper Jack Branning hears that a witness has come forward with video evidence that could help Keegan, things seem to be looking up. But Keegan is still feeling self-destructive and when Jack questions Keegan’s innocence, Keegan is outraged.

Jack shows Keegan and his wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker the video and they are relieved that it proves without doubt that Keegan wasn’t involved in the bust up outside the party. The video hasn’t been officially processed by the police and Jack asks Keegan to keep the news under wraps for now. Will he do as Jack says?

Shirley Carter and Kush Kazemi approach Jean Slater to talk about her refusal to take her medication. Jean, however, is feeling really unwell but instead of revealing the state she’s in, she explodes. Knowing she’s been off her meds, the pair think her mood swings are down to her medication not working.

Jean storms off after a row with Shirley, who later tracks her down along with sister Tina Carter. When the sisters discover Jean, however, they are horrified to find her having a seizure!

Ben Mitchell is all set for his operation to help him regain some hearing. When he finds out the details of the upcoming dodgy job he’s supposed to be doing with dad Phil Mitchell, he decides to get prepared. After digging for info with boyfriend Callum Highway about how much the police know, he leaves for his op. Callum, however, suddenly twigs that Ben’s been trying to get official police info out of him for his own criminal and he is infuriated.

Also, Isaac Baptiste is still struggling after finding out about his true paternity and skives off work. Meanwhile, Rianie Branning wonders whether to get a lawyer involved for her divorce.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm