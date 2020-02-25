EastEnders spoilers: Will Kush Kazemi end up in jail?

Kush Kazemi is thrown to the wolves, Keegan Butcher-Baker has an altercation with Jack Branning and Lola Pearce hits Jay Mitchell with some shock news

Kush Kazemi is under pressure to plead guilty to assault in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is being pushed by his boss at the law firm to make Kush Kazemi plead guilty. Kush is up on charges of GBH after the late – and very much NOT lamented – Leo King’s previous fall from the Prince Albert Balcony. Gray steels himself to advise Kush not to fight the charge and Kush is upset. When Kush’s girlfriend Kat Moon finds out she is fuming and angrily confronts Gray. She is left troubled, however, when Gray suggests that if Kush pleads guilty, it could help Whitney Dean convince the courts that she killed violent stalker Leo in self-defence.

Keegan Butcher-Baker is in a dark mood after his unfair run in with the police. Keegan’s wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker does her best to cheer him up along with her father-in-law Mitch Baker. When Keegan sees copper Jack Branning, his resentment over his treatment by the police boils over and he has a go at him. Mitch is concerned for his son and in an effort to get him to focus on the positives, he offers to help him with his loan application for his business. Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is still keeping secrets as she hides letters addressed to Ted Murray.

Jay Mitchell wants to do something nice for girlfriend Lola Pearce’s young daughter Lexi Pearce. He arranges for the three of them to have a nice family afternoon. Things go awry, however, when Lola hits Jay with a bombshell. What has she got to tell him?

Also, Jean Slater is on a mission to prove that Suki Panesar is lying about her cancer diagnosis.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at the later time of 8.30 pm.