EastEnders spoilers: Will Linda Carter be tempted to drink?

EastEnders spoilers - Linda Carter finds her involvement with Max Branning drives her to temptation and Iqra Ahmed makes a shock discovery about Ian Beale

Linda Carter makes a terrible mistake in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter brushes off Sharon Watts’ suggestion that Max Branning is after her. She insists he’s just a mate and later Max comes over to hers with his granddaughter Abi Branning to help with Linda’s business idea.

With Sharon’s comments in the back of her mind, Linda feels a pang of guilt about having him there. Especially as it’s clear there is a spark between them… Later, Linda goes to the club and when she feels Ruby Allen watching her, she defensively points out that she has a non-alcoholic drink.

Ruby, however, can’t help making a few barbed comments that hit home. An upset Linda ends up stealing a bottle of booze from the club before leaving. Tempted to drink, she calls hubby Mick Carter. Will he be able to stop her falling off the wagon?

Ian Beale has arranged to talk to the Walford Gazette about his business empire. When Tina Carter overhears him being nasty about the ‘previous owners’ of the Vic, she’s furious that he’s slating her family! In Walford East, Suki Panesar turns up to speak to Ian. He asks Iqra Ahmed to hold the fort for him while he chats privately with Suki. But Iqra makes a shocking discovery…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday.

