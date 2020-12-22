EastEnders spoilers: Will Mick Carter finally face the truth of his abuse?

Mick Carter struggles to deal with his memories of the past as a New Year is about to dawn in Albert Square but will he face his past?

Mick Carter battles with his past in the New Year’s Eve episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is in a dangerous place as the bells are about to ring out 2020 and welcome in the New Year.

With continued pressure to open up from both estranged wife Linda Carter and his mum Shirley Carter, Mick has been pushed to the edge.

The past few months of anguish over his memories about being abused by Katy Lewis have taken a heavy toll on him.

Even though Katy’s daughter Frankie Lewis had worked out that he was her father, Katy still managed to muddle things in Mick’s head to convince him it was untrue.

The former care worker insisted that he had a crush on her when she worked in the foster home and he was so troubled that he imagined they’d had a ‘relationship’.

A twisted Katy was terrified that her abuse would come out and that would not only see her losing her job, but her freedom.

With Linda making one last ditch attempt to save her marriage to Mick, he is in turmoil.

After she put her foot down and insisted Mick to face up to the past, the walls he built up around his memories began to crack.

As the emotions over his childhood begin to resurface, the enormity of the situation is almost too much to bear.

Mick battles with his demons and he begins to crumble… Will he ever be able to accept that his memories of the past are true, however devastating?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on New Year’s Day at 8 pm.