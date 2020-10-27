EastEnders spoilers: Will Mick Carter reveal the shock truth?

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter is under pressure, Rainie Branning fears for her baby and Lola Pearce gets a flirty offer from Isaac Baptiste

Mick Carter is faced with a stark reality in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is furious when he discovers that wife Linda Carter has booked him a doctor’s appointment behind his back. She’s concerned that his anxiety meds aren’t working and wants him to have the dose reviewed.

Mick’s mum Shirley Carter has discovered Linda’s concerns and she approaches her son. She reassures him that they are all there to help him. But things get more complicated when Shirley discovers that Mick has been trying to get in touch with Frankie Lewis.

Suspicious, she wants to know what Frankie is to him. It’s clear she suspects there’s something going on between the two but Mick pleads with his mum to drop it. There’s no chance of getting Shirley to back down, of course, and she pushes him for the truth. Will he crack and reveal all?

Rainie Branning is in her element preparing for her baby. Listening to a new hypnobirthing app, she steps out into the road without looking – and right into the path of a bike!

The rider is Keegan Butcher-Baker, who is horrified that he’s hit her as she tumbles into the gutter. Rushing to check she’s okay Keegan and his wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker are relieved she’s conscious but they are alarmed to discover she’s pregnant…

Jay Mitchell has some good news to share with girlfriend Lola Pearce – they got the flat they were after! Jay doesn’t notice that Lola is struggling to be enthusiastic about their future plans. Later, Isaac Baptiste flirts with Lola and asks her to brunch. She is happy for the distraction. When Isaac asks Lola out on a date she acts horrified but Isaac points out she’s clearly not happy with Jay.

Also, Kat Slater has a plan after Phil Mitchell turns down her offer.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday.

