EastEnders spoilers: Will Phil Mitchell be stopped from seeing Raymond?

Phil Mitchell is angry with Lola Pearce’s interference, Kush Kazemi gets an unwelcome surprise and Peter Beale helps out gran Kathy Beale

Phil Mitchell fears he’s lost his chance with his son in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is furious that Lola Pearce has told on him to Denise Fox. Now that Denise knows that he’s been visiting their adopted son Raymond Dawkins while he’s in hospital following a car accident, it has messed up everything. With Denise telling Raymond’s adoptive gran Ellie Nixon exactly who Phil is, will Ellie stop him from seeing his son?

Kush Kazemi gets the lowdown from his best pal Martin Fowler about Martin’s terrible night at his and Ruby’s party. As they chat, Stacey Slater’s young daughter Lily Slater wanders in, complaining about a game not working on Kush’s phone. An absent minded Kush takes a look. But he is horrified when he realises what Lily has done…

Kathy Beale isn’t having an awful lot of luck with her dating app. Grandson Peter Beale is sure all she needs is a different approach. He gives her profile a bit of a refresh. But will it help her out?



Also, Bobby Beale goes overboard with his cleaning when he scrubs down the kitchen for an ill Sharon Watts.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday.

