EastEnders spoilers: Will Rainie Branning be left at the altar?

Rainie Branning faces a wedding day disaster, Denise Fox makes a mysterious disappearance, and Max Branning reaches out to Bobby Beale

Rainie Branning is horrified when her groom puts her big day in jeopardy in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rainie Branning is in a flap over a mix up with her wedding dress on the day of her wedding. Meanwhile, her hubby-to-be Stuart Highway gets dressed up in his finest and is beyond excited about getting wed.

The guests head off to gather for the ceremony and Stuart waits as patiently as he can, sitting in the funeral parlour’s hearse. Disaster strikes an there’s an electrical fault, locking Stuart in the car! Does this mean the couple’s happy day will be over before it begins or can Stuart get to his wedding before it’s too late?

Sheree Trueman is thankful when she finds out that Denise Fox defended her son Isaac Baptiste from a verbal assault by Phil Mitchell. She heads to the salon to thank Denise for standing up for him. When Sheree talks about tragic Chantelle Atkins recent death, it strikes a chord with Denise. But what has it made her think about? When her boyfriend Jack Branning goes to the salon to pick up Denise for Stuart and Rainie’s wedding, Denise has disappeared…

Max Branning takes Bobby Beale aside to talk to him about his Lucy Beale Foundation idea. He’s right behind Bobby wanting to do something to honour the late Lucy’s memory and he reveals he’s called the Gazette to get the idea some press.

When a worried Ian Beale finds out that Max has been talking to his son, he warns Max to stop playing games and back off from the family. Max insists that his willingness to help Bobby is genuine but Ian had better watch his back if he doesn’t return his stolen money.

Also, Danny Hardcastle accuses Callum Highway of being a grass. Meanwhile, Mitch Baker and Karen Taylor almost share a kiss as they bond over their shared grief – but Gray Atkins interupts…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm