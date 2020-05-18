EastEnders spoilers: Will Sharon Mitchell choose her baby over Phil?

Sharon Mitchell can’t forget she’s a mum, Jean Slater wants her daughter back and Keegan Butcher-Baker hits a new low.

Sharon Mitchell has a huge decision to make in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Mitchell is still feeling torn over giving up baby Kayden to Karen Taylor. When she drops off some baby things at the Taylor house, she is taken aback when Karen asks her to mind Kayden while she gets ready for her leaving party.

After getting herself dolled up for the party, Karen finds Sharon sleeping peacefully next to her baby. Her heart breaking for the mother of her grandchild, Karen gently tells Sharon that it’s not too late for her to change her mind. Unable to deal with her emotions, Sharon makes a quick exit. Later, Sharon and Phil Mitchell look to a future together with just the two of them, as Karen prepares to leave the Square with the baby. But is that really what Sharon wants?

Jean Slater is fixated on getting her daughter Stacey Fowler back home. Insisting that if she can just talk to Phil Mitchell and get him to forget that she nearly killed him, all will be well.

Shirley Carter is alarmed by Jean’s plan and tries to talk her out of speaking to Phil. But Jean won’t be thrown off course and she gets herself all dressed up in an attempt to impress him. Knowing that things won’t end well, Shirley asks Kush Kazemi to get hold of Stacey to tell her what Jean is up to.

Keegan Butcher-Baker is in bits after discovering the food van trashed by thugs. It’s not only the destruction that’s been wreaked on his and Iqra Ahmed’s business that is alarming him… He never got round to sorting out the insurance. Keegan confesses to Iqra about his big mistake and says there’s nothing they can do. Despite pushing away a worried Tiffany Butcher-Baker, Keegan finally breaks down in mum Karen Taylor’s arms.

Also, Max Branning is left manning the fort at the club instead of enjoying a romantic night in. Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell does a secret deal behind dad Phil’s back.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm