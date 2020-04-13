EastEnders spoilers: Will Whitney Dean go on the run?

Whitney Dean plots to flee the Square, Keegan Butcher-Baker lets his anger get the better of him and Stuart Highway vows to win his woman.

Whitney Dean makes an alarming decision in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is struggling as she waits to hear what will happen with her court case. Although Sonia Fowler encourages Whitney to try and get back to normal, things take another dark turn.

Sonia finds out that Leo King’s mum Michaela Turnbull has posted nasty things online about Whitney. Despite Sonia and Chantelle Atkins’ best efforts to keep Whitney from finding out, she is freaked when she’s out in the Square and people start staring at her.

After finding out about Michaela’s posts, Whitney is despondent. When Max Branning later visits and talks about the tough time he had in prison, Whitney feels even more desperate. She determines to take matters into her own hands and she grabs her passport. It’s very clear what Whitney is intending to do…

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is on edge over Whitney’s court case and when hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker continues to be in a dark mood, she has a go at him.

Keegan is struggling to deal with living in the chaotic Taylor household. His anger bubbling over, he explodes, but he’s horrified when an upset Bailey Baker witnesses his outburst.

Stuart Highway is all fired up after a conversation with his brother Callum Highway. Although girlfriend Raine Branning pushed aside his previous marriage proposal, he vows to try again.

Stuart arranges an elaborate way to ask for her hand in marriage. Will Rainie give Stuart the answer he wants this time? Or will she be too alarmed by his scary outfit?!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.