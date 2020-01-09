Emmerdale's Moira Dingle reaches rock bottom when falls and passes out, drunk, in a ditch…

Emmerdale‘s Moira Dingle drunkenly falls into a ditch in the first of Thursdays episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Butler’s, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is sleeping it off on the sofa when Pete (Anthony Quinlan) arrives. As his hungover aunt slopes off to the bathroom, disgusted Pete surveys the messy scene. When Moira emerges she’s not in the mood to listen to Pete telling her she needs to sort herself out.

Reaching for the brandy, she sloshes a good measure into her coffee… Later, out and about on the farm, clearly having had a skinful, Moira drunkenly falls into a ditch… Will anyone come to her rescue?

Elsewhere, a phone call wrongfoots Graham (Andrew Scarborough), while David (Matthew Wolfenden) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) have a lot on their plates.