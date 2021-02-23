Emmerdale spoilers: There’s more pregnancy drama for Gabby Thomas!

It all kicks off between Gabby Thomas and her family on Emmerdale after Nicola gossips about Gabby's pregnancy. Plus, what is Jamie up to?

Gabby Thomas (played by Rosie Bentham) is on the warpath, when she discovers her gossiping aunt, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) has spilled the beans about her pregnancy to Gabby’s mum, Bernice in Australia on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It all kicks off between Gabby, Nicola and her grandma, Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) in the village.

Gabby delivers some scathing home truths about the women, in front of Gabby’s stepmum, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

Laurel can only wonder what will happen next, as she fears pregnant Gabby is slowly falling further into Kim Tate’s (Claire King) clutches at Home Farm.

Meanwhile, is Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) having a change of heart?

Jamie hasn’t exactly been supportive of the pregnancy since his one-night stand with Gabby.

But on tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, he apologises for his bad behaviour and invites a smitten Gabby out for dinner.

What is that loverat Jamie up to now?

Elsewhere in the village, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) continues to try and play the perfect family man.

Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) birthday is approaching. So with the help of son, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), Paul organises a family cycling trip at the HOP for her special day.

Mandy is moved by Paul’s kindess and suggests they get married sooner rather than later!

Oh Mandy, watch out! There’s still so much you don’t know about the man you’re planning to marry…

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV