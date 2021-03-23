Stressed-out Jimmy loses control of his truck, with devastating consequences...

A huge truck crash causes havoc in the village in Thursday’s hour-long episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy and Paul’s doomed wedding day continues tonight as weeks of secrets and lies continue to unravel.

Liv confronts Paul in the wedding barn, determined to get to the bottom of what has been happening to Vinny.

But is she putting herself in more danger than she realises?

Meanwhile, Emmerdale’s week of flash-forwards continues as one of the three village residents left fighting for their lives in hospital meets an untimely end.

But as the doctor records a time of death for one of the villagers, will the other two manage to pull through?

Tonight’s Emmerdale will show how the tragic accident that leaves one villager dead unfolds, and it all starts with Jimmy.

With Juliette single-handedly sabotaging his business, Jimmy’s finances are looking dire.

To make some quick cash, desperate Nicola accepts a job with Mack… knowing that it’s likely to all be above board.

However, when Mack calls Jimmy tonight and tells him that Nicola has got herself into trouble with Juliette’s private investigator, Jimmy panics.

To make matters worse, he then gets a call from Amy who innocently asks if Juliette is okay to take the kids.

Stressed out and under pressure, Jimmy races back to the village. But with thoughts of Juliette and Nicola going round in his head, he is distracted.

As Jimmy struggles to keep his eyes on the road, he suddenly starts to struggle to breathe.

Rounding a corner, Jimmy is temporarily blinded by the low sun on the road, and he loses control of the truck.

Struggling to regain control of the enormous vehicle, Jimmy starts to panic and braces himself for impact.

But where will the truck crash?

Will anyone make it out of the wreckage alive?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.