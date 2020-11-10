Emmerdale spoilers! A nervous Nate Robinson is up in court

Emmerdale spoilers - Nate Robinson anxiously awaits his sentencing hearing. Is he facing another lengthy stint behind bars?

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) gets ready for his sentencing hearing in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate was recently seen taking the rap for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) for the hit and run that left Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) fighting for her life.

However Nate, who’s already been in prison before, could be facing a lengthy stint behind bars if he’s found guilty of the crime.

Elsewhere, Moira is deciding whether or not to leave Emmerdale for good. Will the farmer be packing up and moving onto pastures new now there seems to be nothing to keep her in the village any more? With her divorce from Cain underway, Moira has some big decisions to make.

Meanwhile teenage Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is upset when doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), puts a halt to her plans.

Plus Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) gives Charity (Emma Atkins) some home truths after finding her in a drunken state in yesterday’s episode.

