Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! A nervous Nate Robinson is up in court

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Emmerdale spoilers - Nate Robinson anxiously awaits his sentencing hearing. Is he facing another lengthy stint behind bars?

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) gets ready for his sentencing hearing in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate was recently seen taking the rap for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) for the hit and run that left Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) fighting for her life.

Nate Robinson [JURREL CARTER] and Tracy Metcalfe [AMY WALSH] look at the envelope revealing their baby's gender

Nate Robinson and Tracy Metcalfe are expecting a baby together

However Nate, who’s already been in prison before, could be facing a lengthy stint behind bars if he’s found guilty of the crime.

Elsewhere, Moira is deciding whether or not to leave Emmerdale for good. Will the farmer be packing up and moving onto pastures new now there seems to be nothing to keep her in the village any more? With her divorce from Cain underway, Moira has some big decisions to make.

Gabby is upset in Emmerdale

Gabby’s upset after a conversation with Dr Liam

Meanwhile teenage Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is upset when doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), puts a halt to her plans.

Charity is drunk in Emmerdale

Plus Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) gives Charity (Emma Atkins) some home truths after finding her in a drunken state in yesterday’s episode.

Emmerdale is shown on weekdays on ITV at 7pm  

NAV BUG FIX