Aaron Dingle is pushed to the edge when he's told his baby nephew Seb will not be paying any more visits to Mill

Emmerdale‘s Aaron Dingle rages as he’s given bad news in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron Dingle’s (Danny Miller) glad to see the back of 2019 as he had a terrible time of it as the year came to a close. But 2020 doesn’t seem to be getting off to a good start either.

Pete Barton’s (Anthony Quinlan) got bad news to deliver to the Dingle and braces himself knowing Aaron’s going to take it really terribly. Sure enough, Aaron’s fizzing with rage when he’s told Rebecca won’t be allowing baby Seb, his nephew, to visit any more.

Needing to cut loose, Aaron heads off into town and after hanging about in bars he goes partying with a couple of guys.

Elsewhere, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) confronts Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), knowing he’s been fiddling the accounts at the Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits Centre. But Graham’s one step ahead and has a counter argument…

Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) worries about her boyfriend Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) who’s stressed out to the max.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.