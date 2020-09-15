Emmerdale spoilers! It’s a date… Aaron Dingle’s love life is looking up!

Aaron Dingle bags a date with Ben. But is he ready to move on from his marriage to his jailed ex Robert Sugden?

Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle has a date in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) never thought he would look at another man when he found love with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley). But when Robert was jailed for killing the man who raped his sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), Robert called time on their marriage breaking devoted Aaron’s heart.

It’s taken months and months for Aaron to recover from the break up but he’s finally got to the stage where he’s ready to dip a toe back in the dating pool!

His mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is over the moon to see her son growing stronger, and even happier to hear he’s bagged a date with Ben (Simon Lennon) who’s started working at the HOP. As the lads go on a second date will Ben turn out to be a keeper?

Meanwhile, love isn’t running as smoothly for pregnant Tracy (Amy Walsh) who’s not happy to realise Nate (Jurell Carter) has been keeping secrets from her.

Tracy’s not the only one dealing with a stressful love life. Having had to split up with Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is missing him like mad. So the last thing she needs is someone flirting with him. But that’s exactly what happens with a new face in the village, Meena (Paige Sandhu), runs into Billy. Will Dawn bite her tongue or is Meena going to find out the hard way that Billy’s no-go territory?