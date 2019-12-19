Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle has emotional BREAKDOWN…

With his husband Robert Sugden behind bars, life is proving all too much for Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale and he drives off in a terrible emotional state...

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) is getting closer to breaking point since his husband Robert Sugden was sentenced to life in prison on Emmerdale (7:00pm and 8.00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings), for the murder of Lee Posner, the man who raped Robert’s younger sister Victoria (Isobel Hodgins).

To make matters worse, Robert has forbidden Aaron to visit him behind bars and has now requested a divorce.

Aaron blames Lee’s mum Wendy (Susan Cookson) and brother Luke Posner (Max Parker) for the terrible turn of events. And since they both now live in the village, anguished Aaron has seized his chance to harass them at every turn.

But in tonight’s DOUBLE helpng of the ITV soap, it all becomes too much for Aaron.

Alone in his car out in the woods, Aaron breaks down…

Meanwhile, Aaron’s sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is worried when he pulls a disappearing act.

Retracing his last movements, Liv crosses the footbridge by the river.

Moving to the edge of the water, Liv sees what looks like a torn letter. But just as she starts to inspect it, the teenager is stuck by a seizure and collapses beside the river! Will Liv be found before it’s too late?

Elsewhere in the village, it seems shady businesswoman Kim Tate (Claire King) is happy to be typecast when she wants to take on the role of the villain in the village panto.

After the year she’s had back in the village, Kim is just perfect for the part!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV