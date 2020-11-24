Emmerdale spoilers! Al Chapman is blind-sided by Rishi’s news

Emmerdale spoilers - Al Chapman is stunned when Rishi makes an announcement about the wedding

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is stunned when Rishi Sharma (Bhaskar Patel) shocks everyone with some unexpected news in tonight’s second episode of Emmerdale on at 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Rishi surprised his family by insisting they join him for a meal before cracking open the champagne.

With his nearest and dearest assembled, Rishi announces his plan; he’s going to use his pension pot to pay for Al and Priya’s wedding!

Al is blind-sided by Rishi’s generous offer but Rishi’s son Jai (Chris Bisson) immediately lays into Al and accuses him of being nothing more than a money-grabber.

Al then plays Jai’s outburst to his advantage and nobly says he can’t possibly accept such an amazing offer which leaves Priya (Fiona Wade), Rishi’s daughter, furious with Jai’s interference!

Elsewhere Paul (Reece Dinsdale) has been plotting to get Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) on-side. However there’s panic when, alone with Liv, she suddenly starts feeling dizzy and has another seizure.

Paul comes to Liv’s aid and is there for her when she starts coming round. Will Liv agree to keep Paul’s gambling a secret, if, in return, he offers not to breathe a word to anyone about her health scare?

Plus Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) was furious to discover that Meena (Paige Sandhu) had brought David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) back to the house.

She later decides to intervene and warn David off her sister. Is this the end for the couple?

